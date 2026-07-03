July 4, 1776 Timeline of video games and movies -- 250th American Anniversary

With the United States' 250th Anniversary just around the corner, celebrate with movies and video games that will both entertain and educate you about the American Revolution, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and much more!





But what about all those pesky times and dates and places--with so many, won't you get lost in it all?





Never fear, because with my timeline you should be able to keep it all more easily in your head, helping you too choose what to watch or play, and helping you understand at what point in history it all happened!





















iCivics, at https://ed.icivics.org/games, created Investigation Declaration, Constitutional Compromise, Race to Ratify and many other games dealing with the formation of America, politics, government, civic duty, etc.





Race to Ratify, For Crown and Colony, and many other free games are also available through the free Flashpoint archive at Flashpointarchive.org.





Other games can be purchased through https://store.steampowered.com/