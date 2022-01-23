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UPDATE: SUDDEN DEATHS & CARDIAC ARREST OF ATHLETES WORLDWIDE
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263 views • January 23, 2022
Updated: Sudden Deaths & Cardiac Arrest of Athletes Worldwide. (FF to 29:37 for Jan 2022)
Compiled from March 2021 to present (around the time the clotshot was being coerced on all humanity) - this is their results. Obviously, there are hundreds of thousands of cases per state alone which cannot all be documented but this video helps to extrapolate the magnitude of deaths and injuries currently being censored.
Documented deaths of athletes:
https://yournews.com/2021/12/08/2262859/report-shows-nearly-300-athletes-worldwide-collapsed-or-suffered-cardiac/
Credit | Checkur6
Compiled from March 2021 to present (around the time the clotshot was being coerced on all humanity) - this is their results. Obviously, there are hundreds of thousands of cases per state alone which cannot all be documented but this video helps to extrapolate the magnitude of deaths and injuries currently being censored.
Documented deaths of athletes:
https://yournews.com/2021/12/08/2262859/report-shows-nearly-300-athletes-worldwide-collapsed-or-suffered-cardiac/
Credit | Checkur6
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