DR SHIVA Policy To Biology – Why Medicine Shortages In America

@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Policy To Biology™ – Why Medicine Shortages In America? Part 1. Shiva4President.com
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Policy To Biology™ – Why Medicine Shortages In America? Part One. Shiva4President.com
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, reveals that government policy is creating artificial shortages of important generic medicines, affecting the biology of millions of Americans.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.
⋯ ∇∆
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.