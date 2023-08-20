Many drone specialists of Ukraine-NATO killed at drama theater building in Chernihiv

Reportly many Ukraine-NATO drone specialists killed after Iskander-K missile hit the Regional Academic Music and Drama Theater building in Chernihiv. More than 60 people killed including 11 senior NATO officers, and 100 people were injured. The drama theater civilian building used by SBU to store the long-range attack drone "Bober", where military drone meetings were held when Russian missile attack occurred.
