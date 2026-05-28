Structured Water Formation by Having Adequate Potassium Levels

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(CORRECTION: Potassium is what structures the water says late Gilbert Ling in a video interview w/ Dr. Jack Kruse) Video going over how potassium is essential in building EZ (exclusion zone) or structured water & a short list of foods that are high in it.
Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, maximizing intracellular hydration, & deuterium-depleted water (DDW) @ of
https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies
Linktr.ee/h20forDummies
https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
Learn more @
https://brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
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