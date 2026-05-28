Structured Water Formation by Having Adequate Potassium Levels

(CORRECTION: Potassium is what structures the water says late Gilbert Ling in a video interview w/ Dr. Jack Kruse) Video going over how potassium is essential in building EZ (exclusion zone) or structured water & a short list of foods that are high in it.

Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, maximizing intracellular hydration, & deuterium-depleted water (DDW) @ of

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

Linktr.ee/h20forDummies

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration





Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore





To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup





Learn more @

https://brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy





Find Me on Instagram at

https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy