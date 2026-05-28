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Structured Water Formation by Having Adequate Potassium Levels
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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(CORRECTION: Potassium is what structures the water says late Gilbert Ling in a video interview w/ Dr. Jack Kruse) Video going over how potassium is essential in building EZ (exclusion zone) or structured water & a short list of foods that are high in it.

Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, maximizing intracellular hydration, & deuterium-depleted water (DDW) @ of

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

Linktr.ee/h20forDummies

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration


Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup


Learn more @

https://brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy


Find Me on Instagram at

https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy

Keywords
hydrationgerald pollackfourth phase of waterdr jack krusebest water restructuring device
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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