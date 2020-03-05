© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Farcebook and Politi"fact" lie again.
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • March 05, 2020
Farcebook, via Politi"fact", claimed as "false", a post that "Educating Liberals" posted on March 2nd. It was an image of their Twitter post which said that "Obama waited 6 months letting 1000+ Americans die before declaring the swine flu a public health emergency". But was it false?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.