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VOICES OF REASON: THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC HAS BEEN CARRIED OUT BY THE GLOBALIST ELITE
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50 views • February 12, 2022
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò
Canada Police Are Joining The Protest Movement, And Other Fascinating Facts: CRITICAL Press Briefing With Central Intelligence/Minds Of Canada Freedom Convoy, Quiggen and Bulford
Shattering all propaganda talking points about "insurrection," "violence," "paranoia," and so
Link to news conference here.
forthhttps://email.mg2.substack.com/c/eJwlkEGOhCAQRU_TLI1AAbpgMZu5hkEou8koGMA23n6q26QClQqf_-t51_CZy2X3XBv7HFO7drQJz7pia1jYUbFMMVgFIzcSgAULgQ9qYLFOS0HcXFxtKwey_ZjX6F2LOX0UQhkDgr2sn82gQEnNuVcC5lFyA1Ivg0OjPO9vY3eEiMmjxTeWKydkq321tteH_HmIX6rzPLvFeZxz_ut83mikpQRB_w3Uv2PAXKmRvVGj0QKM5hpGFq3oBRXnXAnFoRMdylENyrlg-mC4Ct3C9d6T7gH99hRdPebanP_asGIpUWyuvkMs-HmB3zntO9G9HSm2a8Lk5hXDjaLdRL9wpicmLEQ6TK5ZSgSKEnNNPO_NiRUMuqe4mpFxyKRK1uMa3eLKjOUfkMCI2g
Canada Police Are Joining The Protest Movement, And Other Fascinating Facts: CRITICAL Press Briefing With Central Intelligence/Minds Of Canada Freedom Convoy, Quiggen and Bulford
Shattering all propaganda talking points about "insurrection," "violence," "paranoia," and so
Link to news conference here.
forthhttps://email.mg2.substack.com/c/eJwlkEGOhCAQRU_TLI1AAbpgMZu5hkEou8koGMA23n6q26QClQqf_-t51_CZy2X3XBv7HFO7drQJz7pia1jYUbFMMVgFIzcSgAULgQ9qYLFOS0HcXFxtKwey_ZjX6F2LOX0UQhkDgr2sn82gQEnNuVcC5lFyA1Ivg0OjPO9vY3eEiMmjxTeWKydkq321tteH_HmIX6rzPLvFeZxz_ut83mikpQRB_w3Uv2PAXKmRvVGj0QKM5hpGFq3oBRXnXAnFoRMdylENyrlg-mC4Ct3C9d6T7gH99hRdPebanP_asGIpUWyuvkMs-HmB3zntO9G9HSm2a8Lk5hXDjaLdRL9wpicmLEQ6TK5ZSgSKEnNNPO_NiRUMuqe4mpFxyKRK1uMa3eLKjOUfkMCI2g
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