The TRUTH About 'Harley Pasternak' Hollywood’s “Personal Trainer / Handler” To Kan'Ye' - Press for Truth, 110522

I'm sharing this video by Dan Dick's, on YouTube as 'Press For Truth', from tonight 110522. Here is his description below:

Harley Pasternak is a "personal trainer" to dozens of Hollywood celebrities with perhaps his most notable being Kanye West who recently exposed Pasternak as actually being a celebrity handler who threatened to institutionalize the rapper if he didn't stay in line. Along with his connections in Hollywood, Harley Pasternak is also connected to the Canadian military and was involved in psychological operations involving drugs. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth looks behind the scenes at the bad actors in Hollywood who pose as "personal trainers" but who are actually hired handlers whose role is to keep unpredictable celebrities in line.

Sources: https://twitter.com/restoreorderusa/s... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harley_... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DRDC_To... MKULTRA And The Canadian Connection https://pressfortruth.ca/mkultra-and-... MKULTRA Victim Receives Compensation From Ottawa! https://pressfortruth.ca/mkultra-vict...


