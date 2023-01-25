TV Star and 3 of her kids HOSPITALIZED by VAXX poison injections

Tori Spelling Reveals 3 of Her Kids Have Been in the Hospital Over the Last 2 Weeks: 'So Brave'

"Never seen him in this much pain in his life," Tori Spelling wrote of 15½-year-old son Liam Aaron after he suffered a severe migraine, marking her family's third trip to the ER in the past two weeks

Tori Spelling has made her third trip to the ER for her kids this month.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, revealed Friday evening that she has her "3rd child in the hospital in 2 weeks" after a trip to the emergency room with her 15½-year-old son Liam Aaron, who suffered a severe migraine.

"This morning at hospital with our youngest and now tonight at ER with one of our oldest..." she wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of Liam's hospital wristband.

"Poor @liammcdermott2007 viral infection triggered severe migraine and neck pain," Spelling continued. "He's my stoic one. Never seen him in this much pain in his life."

She previously shared a similar photo of son Beau Dean, 5½, in the hospital as well on Friday. "Our little... he's so brave. He's ok!" Spelling wrote, explaining that her son was having a routine renal scan done, as he was "born with one kidney that doesn't completely empty."

Spelling shared another photo of Beau during his scan, as well as a throwback of her son when he was 2 months old going through the same process.

In another post, the So Notorious star thanked Children's Hospital Los Angeles "for the most amazing care," adding: "The kindness, patience, nurturing, and love go beyond. Grateful."





