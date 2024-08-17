© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4yrs ago Beaches CVdeaths LIE Bournemouth Beach UK England 90+Days no masks no distancing no death spikes
This video I made on sept 9th 2020 provides rock solid evidence about the issue of mass outdoor gatherings with no masks being worn. If +25 million beachgoers in the UK in the last 90 days (middle of june 2020 to middle of sept 2020) had no masks worn and no social distancing being practiced all day long in mass gatherings... With ZERO death spikes.
Deaths line actually bottomed out in the UK last 90 days.. worldometers Covid death charts shows that.... This is proof that there is no danger (or covid spike risk) with large mass outdoor gatherings in the summertime heat while also not wearing a mask