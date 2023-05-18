Mark Meadows: This is the 'troubling thing' from Durham report fallout

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joins Eric Bolling to discuss political fallout from the findings of the Durham report.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html