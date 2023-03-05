NIGHT SHADOWS 03042023 -- Perhaps Soiled Diapers Make for Angry Babies Who Have Nuclear Matches

OK, so...well it has to happen one of these days and when it does, it will be the train in the movie UNSTOPPABLE, you know, a runaway train with no one at the controls. Seems that global deep state really keeps pushing Putin's buttons and any child knows you can push a mom or a dad only so far and then an explosion takes place and the child learns where that pushing has to stop. On this case, global deep state WANTS a war, and so we know from prophecy one will and must occur. The latest news is not good news as the world moves ever so close to "arrows made bright" that hit their targets, non missing their marks.
