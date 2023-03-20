Getting (almost) robbed on my way to meet Mark Manson 🇨🇴 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"

A lifehack for meeting interesting and influential people is to travel to exotic places and network with other English speakers. Sure you can easily find plenty of rowdy Australian backpackers to swill beer with but if you want to network up try to connect with entrepreneurs. In almost any cosmopolitan metropolis you can find on Facebook a local entrepreneurial group. And that's how I would meet Mark Manson in Medellin, Colombia.





