Nord Stream Pipeline Narrative Gets Murkier, Trans Mania Strongarms Powerlifting & More J6 Revelations | The New American TV
The New American
Published 19 hours ago |

Will the real Nord Stream 2 pipeline saboteurs stand up? America’s leading mainstream news organs are now reporting that Ukraine may have blown up Nord Stream 2. But Germany advises “caution” toward this narrative. Also, a judge recently ruled that it’s illegal not to allow males to compete against females –in weightlifting. And we look at the latest January 6 revelation.


The New American TV is dedicated to bringing you the Truth Behind the News. Join us each weekday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern at wvwtv.com/live https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv and at TheNewAmerican.com at 5 p.m. Eastern.

