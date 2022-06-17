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The Fruit of Christ's Redemption
cmcsmen
cmcsmen
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75 views • June 17, 2022

The Fruits Of Christ's Redemption


"Then taking the five loaves and the two fish,

and looking up to heaven,

he said the blessing over them, broke them,

and gave them to the disciples to set before the crowd."

Lk 9:11b-17


The Feast of Corpus Christi highlights the most precious gift we have of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist, Who is "the source and summit of the Christian life" (Catechism of the Catholic Church, #132). https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/catechism/cat_view.cfm?recnum=4182


In it bread and wine are changed substantially, and under the appearance of a little bread and wine is had Christ Jesus, God and perfect Man. In this sacrament sins are purged away, virtues are increased, the soul is satiated with an abundance of every spiritual gift. No other sacrament is so beneficial. Since it was instituted unto the salvation of all, it is offered by Holy Church for the living and for the dead, that all may share in its treasures.


With the abundance of food left over from the feeding of the twelve baskets, we learn that abundance is found not in power to purchase with money, but in the power of the Lord. And those who give receive back even more extravagantly.


Those who lead and serve can not operate out of power, rather always be conscience of the Lord's power at work in them. Commitment to serve teaches us how much we can learn from those we serve, and from the Lord. Our Eucharist at Mass is the Center from which all leadership and service must flow.


May your family to continue to grow in the life of Christ the True Vine.


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The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.


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chicagospiritualityreligioncatholicmanhoodredemptioneucharistfrank-j-casella
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