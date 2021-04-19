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A CORRECTION IN THE TIME LINE
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73 views • April 19, 2021
There is a natural time line that corresponds to universal laws and concepts that holds the narrative all all events, pasts, present and future, correlated with our learning process. However, thousands of years ago humanity took a wrong turn, redirecting our path to one of multiples of misperceptions. A correction must now occur as we complete a great cycle of perceptual learning, and before the next cycle begins of conceptual learning, bringing forth an understanding of the truths that we have not had until now. UFO disclosure is a part of this correction.
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