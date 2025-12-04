BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Terral03.com Mystery Report for 2025 Newsletter 04: December 04, 2025
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
103 views • 1 day ago

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. More info Substack: https://terral.substack.com/. Download a Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com.

--

This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.

--

Your definition of GOD......I suppose it is within The Mystery Explained??? A brief reply....

Submitted by Bonnie

Bonella 3:09 AM (3 hours ago) to me

Others...namely, Clif High and Kerry Cassidy and Eckankar state that GOD is light and sound. 

A Lutheran minister once lectured that GOD is Within You.,

--

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter ($25 per year): https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=ACMF56KS3U462  

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter + Survival Group Program ($50 per year): https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=4N6VTD2VWNU2Q  

2025 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=UHFH4CY5DJE3C  

2025 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=QFSN6CU5N34FE  

How to Access Newsletters: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-access-terral03com-black-star

--

You are being played: https://terral.substack.com/p/youre-being-played-trump-is-the-pied .

--

Protect your house and car from EMP attack: https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=terral03com

--

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf  (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

 

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 15 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

 

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.

 

Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

 

Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03

 

More info at https://www.terral03.com

 

Contact Terral: [email protected]

flat earthconspiracyextraterrestrialshiddenspaceshipsterralterral03end of the agegospel of the kingdombuy nano silverblack stargospel of the grace of godspirit blood watergods wisdom hiddenelijah comingmystery reporttwo gospelsdispensation of gods gracethe mysterygods wisdomjosh monday
