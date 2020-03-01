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Abortion: The Mass Murder of Children Part 2, Billy Crone
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23 views • March 01, 2020
Mirrored! "Abortion: The Mass Murder of Children Part 2." This video is Mirrored to bring attention to the evil "abortion industry!" Billy Crone has done a great 8 Part series, some of which have not been censored by TY. Please view all of them and share with others. Check out the scores of videos on his "https://getalifemedia.com/video/video.shtml" website. Don't vote for anyone who wants to murder babies before they are born. If they will murder innocent babies - the will vote to murder YOU!
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