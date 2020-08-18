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La Caída del Cabal" Capitulo 3/10 doblada al español.
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12 views • August 18, 2020
"La Caída del Cabal" Capitulo 3/10 doblada al español del documental "Out of Shadows" de la periodista Janet Oseebard. El Cabal es lo que se conoce como el Estado Profundo (Deep State) gobernado por la élite norteamericana globalista compuesta por personajes tenebrosos.Te aconsejamos que veas el documental completo hasta el final y los siguientes capítulos que iremos publicando. Los primeros episodios serán impactantes y difíciles de creer, pero al final todo tendrá mejor sentido. Los episodios finales (9 y 10) presentan un giro inesperado, causando conmoción para que enfrentes los cambios que están por venir con fé y esperanza.
fuente: @oraculodezamna
fuente: @oraculodezamna
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