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LEAKED VIDEO! Docs Push Fear LIES - Kabbalah Harris Admits Vaxx Doesn't Work
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412 views • September 14, 2021
DeAnna Lorraine joined Stew Peters to reveal the LIES of the doctors caught on tape trying to think of ways to coerce people into getting jabbed. Kabala Harris admits the "vaccine" doesn't work!
https://rumble.com/vmgtc7-leaked-video-docs-push-fear-lies-kabala-harris-admits-vaxx-doesnt-work.html
https://rumble.com/vmgtc7-leaked-video-docs-push-fear-lies-kabala-harris-admits-vaxx-doesnt-work.html
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