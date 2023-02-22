Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Is What People With Depression Desperately Want From You
101 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 19 hours ago |

If you have depression, you probably want this but never get it...

In this video, Holly Barkar, Ph.D., a Stafford Fox Centenary Fellow of Rare Cancer Biology and Genomics, shares what she wanted from the people around her when she was experiencing depression.

Holly shares that when she was really going through it, she realized that people really STRUGGLED to understand what she was going through. ❗

She adds that she had hoped that they would show empathy and offer some kind of support, but since people didn't really know how to approach her, a lot of her relationships just faded away. 🛑

This goes to show that if you know someone who's pulling back from everyone, reaching out and offering some empathy will go a long way! 🤝

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
depressionpsychologistdepressionisreal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket