Charisma Founder Steve Strang LIVE
Today's guest: Stephen E. Strang is the best-selling author of God and Donald Trump, which was brandished by the president at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2018. The founder and CEO of Charisma Media, Strang was voted by Time magazine as one of the twenty-five most influential Evangelicals in America. He has interviewed four US presidents and has been featured on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, CBN, Dr. James Dobson’s Family Talk, The DailyCaller.com, and many Christian outlets.
