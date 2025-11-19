Talk Show: A Journey to Wholeness: Interveiw with Melusina de Melita of Domus Hermeticus

This interview with Krys was conducted by Dennis William Hauck on November 9, 2025.

Dennis William Hauck is a prolific author and researcher whose work focuses on the nature of consciousness and the subtle interactions between mind and matter. He attempts to merge various philosophical and scientific traditions into a broader science of consciousness and has contributed to many related areas, including alchemy, psychology, the history of science, and the serious study of exceptional human experiences. Hauck’s books have been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Boston Globe, Harper's, and hundreds of other periodicals, and he has been interviewed on nearly 300 radio and TV programs, including “NPR's Morning Edition,” “CBS This Morning,” “Sally Jessy Raphael,” “Geraldo,” “The O'Reilly Factor,” “Extra,” and “CNN Reports.”

Melusina de Melita, or Krys among friends, is a practicing alchemist, author and internationally recognized expert in information & maritime technologies. She specializes in the fields of alchemy, Hermetic arts and sciences, advanced digitalization, systems of systems, and continuous process improvement. Krys's primary areas of interest encompass natural information systems, while her ongoing research centers on exploring the alchemical aspects of epigenetics, nourishment, and cellular consciousness. She is the founder and president of the Domus Hermeticus Foundation, a not-for-profit lifetime learning organization, and serves as the administrator at the Alchemy Center of Excellence. Her contributions to the progression of Hermetic Arts and Sciences include her two-volume book series The Coction Chronicles: Food As In-Formation: Part 1 - Opening The Source Code Of Light and Part 2 - Preparation Of Edible Talismans. She is currently working on her next books. Visit https://www.DomusHermeticus.World and https://www.AlchemyStudy.org for more information.









