Shock: Border Patrol Chief Abandons Fight Against Crisis!

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz has announced his retirement from federal service after serving in the government for 32 years, including overseas assignments in Afghanistan. This follows years of the unrelenting border crisis that President Joe Biden instigated with a reversal of Trump-era policies that led to millions of migrants entering the U.S. illegally. Ortiz testified earlier this year that DHS does not have operational control of the southern border under Biden, contrary to statements made by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The crisis at the border remains an issue, and Ortiz's retirement only emphasizes the need for strong leadership to address it.

