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Hightunnel Summer to Winter
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84 views • December 19, 2020
Seasonal transitioning of a high tunnel. In the summer, we grow a variety of vegetables, but we also get a great benefit for our next year's harvest by transitioning in the fall. We bring in our chickens, who then do the clean up of the old vegetables and any pests, insects, mold, and fungi that may reside. They also, at the same time, are fertilizing the soil, getting it ready for the next season of growing.
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