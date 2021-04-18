Scottish Independence Series: History Of The Union

A video covering the history of the Union between Scotland and England. Did events pan out as is popularly believed or depicted in media of violent subjegation? Or was the outcome more amicable and neutral?



This video contains open-sourced licenced videos and images from Pexels.com, Pixabay.com, Wikimedia Commons, and audio sound effects from Freesound.org. None of these organisations endorsed nor sponsored this video, I am just giving credit where credit is due.



Due to the sheer number of visual depictions used, it wasn't reasonable to identify attribution of each item used, and instead fair use under copyright law is invoked on the grounds of both educational and transformative works.



This derivative work video itself may be freely used under whichever commonly found open-source licence individuals may wish to use (EG GPL, CC0, etc), including for commercial use. Attribution preferred but not required, although individuals may not pass off the work as their own.