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Rep. Madison Cawthorn: Invocation of 25TH AMENDMENT, REMOVAL of BIDEN from Office
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90 views • August 27, 2021
North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn, the youngest Congressman in history has taken the reigns, calling on Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Joe Biden from office.

After Joe Biden’s astronomical military failure in Afghanistan which led to the death of 13 or more U.S. troops and many more Afghan civilians, Cawthorn has seen enough.
Joe Biden does not simply have a pattern of poor decision-making. His mental decline is on full display. Our enemies know it, Americans have witnessed it. His disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal proves even further, our executive is in crisis. President Biden’s physical inability to lead is not a political talking point. It is a demonstratable fact, our president is not mentally fit to serve as President of these United States.

I truly believe that he is unable to discharge the duties of the office he holds. That is why today, I sent letters to each member of the President’s cabinet, and to the Vice President, asking that they invoke the 25th Amendment of The United States Constitution, and remove Joe Biden from his office. I’m also calling on Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi to immediately call Congress back into session to construct a disability review Council and assess the President’s state. I cannot sit idly by and watch the nation that I love spiral into death and devastation, because our leader cannot discharge his duties. When there is no time to wait, the time for action is now. I take no pleasure in sending this request, the gravity of this weighs heavily on me, but I find no other recourse.

We must not allow this mentally unstable individual to direct our country for one second longer. The future of our Republic must be gaurded the lives of American citizens must be preserved. The time to act is now. Thank you. God bless you and may God bless these United States of America.

Several Republican Congressmen have called for Biden’s resignation but Rep. Cawthorn has officially pulled the trigger.

full article on The Gateway Pundit at
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/video-rep-madison-cawthorn-today-sent-letters-member-presidents-cabinet-vice-president-asking-invoke-25th-amendment-united-states-constitutio/?ff_source=Email&;ff_medium=the-gateway-pundit&ff_campaign=dailyam&ff_content=daily
Keywords
bidenafghanistan25th amendment
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