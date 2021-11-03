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WEST POINT CADET SPEAKS OUT: BANNED FROM MILITARY, STANDS FOR FREEDOM
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260 views • November 03, 2021
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West Point Cadet Speaks Out: BANNED From Military, Stands for Freedom https://rumble.com/vomj0d-west-point-cadet-speaks-out-banned-from-military-stands-for-freedom.html
Quote: "EXCLUSIVE! Hannah Macdonald refused to comply with what she says were unlawful orders to be injected with an experimental shot being falsely referred to as a "COVID vaccine", and as a result she was tormented, abused and kicked out of West Point. Macdonald joined Stew Peters to discuss her decision. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
West Point Cadet Speaks Out: BANNED From Military, Stands for Freedom https://rumble.com/vomj0d-west-point-cadet-speaks-out-banned-from-military-stands-for-freedom.html
Quote: "EXCLUSIVE! Hannah Macdonald refused to comply with what she says were unlawful orders to be injected with an experimental shot being falsely referred to as a "COVID vaccine", and as a result she was tormented, abused and kicked out of West Point. Macdonald joined Stew Peters to discuss her decision. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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