© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American Globalists Poke The Bear Russia and Move US Towards Destruction
Follow
2
Share
Report
132 views • December 09, 2021
Why is the irresponsible swamp threatening Russia with war? What is really going on? Watch the video and find out.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Get Trumpworld: Trumpworld.TheNewAmerican.com
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Wicker Joins Neil Cavuto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dq00bvvC24I
Steve Bannon
https://rumble.com/vqfbj7-the-us-is-on-a-march-to-a-hot-war.html
Tucker on Russia and Ukrain
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6285718824001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Get Trumpworld: Trumpworld.TheNewAmerican.com
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Wicker Joins Neil Cavuto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dq00bvvC24I
Steve Bannon
https://rumble.com/vqfbj7-the-us-is-on-a-march-to-a-hot-war.html
Tucker on Russia and Ukrain
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6285718824001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.