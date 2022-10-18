7th Grader Plays With Himself In Front Of Classmates & School Says It’s Fine | Ep. 28

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A 7th grader is caught playing with himself in front of classmates, and the school superintendent claims it’s not a big deal, since this is what hypersexualized school curriculum is designed to encourage.
✍️Leave Us A Message: StayEducated.org
📲 More Episodes On The FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022