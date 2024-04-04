China Developed a Cadaver Collector... Nothing to be Concerned About.





Developers in China have created and begun testing cadaver collecting machines.





According to the designers, this robot with artificial intelligence on board is designed for non-contact collection of infected corpses directly from the streets.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, China, cadaver, collector, AI, artificial intelligence, robot,