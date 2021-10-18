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FULL INTERVIEW with Yuri Bezmenov The Four Stages of Ideological Subversion -1984-
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53 views • October 18, 2021
Yuri Bezmenov is a name few Americans seem familiar with today. Mr. Bezmenov was a Soviet informant and KGB operative who defected to the United States in the early 70s. In an increasingly difficult to find 1984 interview with G. Edward Griffin titled “Deception Was My Job”, he laid out the four stages of “ideological subversion” created by radical Marxists to indoctrinate and weaken nations from within.
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