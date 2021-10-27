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Dr. Ruben On FDA Panel About Giving Covid Vaccine To Children... "We're Never Gonna Learn About How Safe The Vaccine Is Until We Start Giving It" Wtf?
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403 views • October 27, 2021
Dr. Ruben On FDA Panel About Giving Covid Vaccine To Children... "We're Never Gonna Learn About How Safe The Vaccine Is Until We Start Giving It" Wtf?
#FDA #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#FDA #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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