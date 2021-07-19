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Similarities Of Medical Abuse In 30's German With Current COVID-19 Polices
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80 views • July 19, 2021
Another scene sadly to say where history appears to be repeating itself . . . only this time with modern day technology and techniques. The comparing apples with apples is really a wake up call for us all.
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