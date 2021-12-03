Devastated Parents Warn How the COVID Shots Killed or Crippled Their Children

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Here are some testimonies from parents who lost their children to COVID-19 shots. Their voices are being silenced in the corporate media.
Please spread this video far and wide, so we can try to save as many children as possible.
They're coming after the babies soon.
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/sudden-deaths-of-children-under-the-age-of-12-start-surfacing-after-covid-19-shots-approved-for-this-age-group/
Mirrored - Health Impact News