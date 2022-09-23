Create New Account
Dr Peterson Pierre: "I Could Lose My Licence If the Scientific Facts I Tell You Go Against the Narrative of The Politician"
Published 2 months ago
https://gnews.org/post/p1odybb65

09/17/2022 Dr. Peterson Pierre: California Assembly Bill 2098, which passed the Senate overwhelmingly, promises to muzzle doctors who dare to say anything contrary to the COVID narrative. If facts and truth go against the narrative, it could result in doctors losing their jobs and having their licenses revoked

