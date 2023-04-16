'JAW-DROPPING': This is a shot across the bow for Biden

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Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss the latest news emerging from the Biden family bank records allegedly indicating that they gained money from China. #FoxNews
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