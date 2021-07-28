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NYC Medical Union protest mandatory vaccines.
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40 views • July 28, 2021
The largest medical union in the US (1199 SEIU) is facing mandatory vaccines for its workers, starting September 1. Hundreds fill the streets in front of Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City to protest and demand the freedom to make the choice themselves. Many claim that while they support vaccines, it should be a personal choice and not a condition of employment. Bill White reports for Medical Freedom Alliance.
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