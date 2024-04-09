Create New Account
Disaster At The Border, Disaster For America
Biden Admin caught flying illegals into the United States. COVID Vaccine Censorship is still ongoing. How the Vaccine Mandate has affected military families as well.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources: 1. AmericasVoice.news - BIDEN ADMIN CAUGHT FLYING OVER 300K MIGRANTS INTO THE UNITED STATES https://americasvoice.news/video/iw4nNQvVOn1lOvq/?related=playlist


2. AmericasVoice.news - COVID VACCINE CENSORSHIP IS STILL ONGOING https://americasvoice.news/video/27RshrOdd0ZxH6t/?related=playlist


3. Bannon’s War Room - Rep. Matt Gaetz And John Frankman Detail How the Vaccine Mandate Has Effected Military Families https://rumble.com/v4hvkel-rep.-matt-gaetz-and-john-frankman-detail-how-the-vaccine-mandate-has-effect.html


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

censorshipborder crisiscovid

