The Delayed Food Crisis of 2027, an interview with Col. Daniel Davis

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The effects of today's disruptions may not appear overnight. This discussion explains why future planting seasons, rising fertilizer costs, and transportation challenges could shape food prices and availability in the years ahead.
#FoodCrisis #FoodSecurity #Agriculture #SupplyChain #Preparedness #GlobalEconomy
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