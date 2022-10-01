Create New Account
Ο ξεμωραμένος Beiden ρίχνει το ευθύνη για τους τυφώνες στους ανεμβολίαστους
Sofanis
Published 2 months ago

Ο άνθρωπος έχει άνοια και είχα ψυχικά ασθενείς! Από αυτόν και των βλάκα εξαρτάται το μέλλον της ανθρωπότητας; Αυτός ο κατουρημένος η και χεσμένος γέρος αποφασίζει για το μέλλον της Δύσης;;;; Οι πολιτικάντηδες της Δύσεις είναι ΌΛΟΙ πράκτορες των διεθνηστών και ΠΡΈΠΕΙ όταν αλλάξει το Πολίτευμα να κρεμαστούν για εγκλήματα κατά της ανθρωπότητας. 

Είναι επικίνδυνοι και ανώμαλοι. Προωθούν οτιδήποτε κοινωνιοδιαλυτικό και ανώμαλο! Προωθούν τους Πούστιδες τα τραβέλια τους παιδεραστές τους νεκρόφιλους και άλλα ανώμαλα στοιχεία της φύσης ως κανονικά με την δικαιολογία της σεξουαλικής επιλογής! Ναι σεξουαλική επιλογή είναι αλλά δεν είναι φυσιολογικό!!! Φάτε σκατά εάν είναι έτσι και πείτε ότι είναι φυσιολογικό!!! 
Πούτιν ρίξε το Sarmat στην γαμημένη την βουλή της Ελλάδας να γλυτώσουμε και εμείς από τους ανώμαλους μιας και οι "δικοί μας" Στρατιωτικοί - Καραβανάδες έχουν μετατραπεί σε Δημόσιους υπαλλήλους με Στολή και δεν τους ενδιαφέρει τίποτα άλλο πέρα από των μισθό τους και μια ευνοϊκή μετάθεση.
