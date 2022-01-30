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Harley Schlanger on Black Nobility [Chinese subtitle] 哈雷·史朗格：源自威尼斯的「黑色貴族」以倫敦為中心統治世界
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99 views • January 30, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Friday: Harley Takes Your Questions〉，頻道「LaRouchePAC Videos」，2020年7月24日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BRlbXdwISM
原影片出處：〈Friday: Harley Takes Your Questions〉，頻道「LaRouchePAC Videos」，2020年7月24日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BRlbXdwISM
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