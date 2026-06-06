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THE PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: AI Bot Traffic Now Outnumbers Human Web Traffic-JUNE 5 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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I have been with the internet from the very beginning, learning how to make primitive HTML 1.0 web sites all the way back in 1994, to publishing one of the most-visited end times prophecy sites in the world, Now The End Begins. During all that time, I have watched at the internet has inserted itself deeper and deeper into our daily lives, to the point where every aspect of our lives are now run through it. So it is a tad shocking, albeit not surprising, to see AI bots swooping in to now take control of the whole thing. To what end? To the time of the prophets and the Days of Noah. “And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.” Revelation 13:17 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Cloudflare says that automated bot traffic has now passed human web traffic, with bots accounting for roughly 57.4% to 57.5% of HTTP requests across selected websites, compared with about 42.5% to 42.6% from humans. This is not merely about the old search-engine crawlers indexing websites for Google, Bing, or other platforms. The new wave is being driven by AI agents, scrapers, automated browsers, commercial bots, and machine-to-machine traffic operating at a scale human users cannot match. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said this shift happened faster than he expected, after previously projecting that bots would overtake human traffic closer to 2027. The spiritual application is obvious. Man built the internet thinking he was creating the ultimate human communication system, but it is rapidly becoming a machine-driven environment where automated intelligence increasingly mediates what people see, read, buy, believe, and trust. That is not a neutral development. It is part of the accelerating end-times infrastructure of control, surveillance, deception, and counterfeit knowledge. What we are watching is not simply a tech trend. It is the continued transformation of the internet from a human communications network into an automated control grid, where AI systems do the searching, filtering, summarizing, recommending, suppressing, ranking, and eventually transacting. The bots are no longer just visiting the web, they’re running it.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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