Peter Koenig worked with Thomas Sankara before François Mitterrand ordered his assassination. Priceless experiences with one of Africa's most inspirational leaders. Radio Sinoland 250615
China Rising Radio Sinoland
Read the transcript, download the audio podcast and access the visuals/resources by clicking on the hyperlink below, 

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/06/16/peter-koenig-worked-with-thomas-sankara-before-francois-mitterrand-ordered-his-assassination-priceless-experiences-with-one-of-africas-most-inspirational-leaders-radio-sinoland-250616/

Jeff J. Brown’s libraries A-Z: 1,000s of hours of research, writing and editing.

Apollo Moon Hoax Library: https://radiosinoland.com/2025/02/22/apollo-moon-hoax-library/

Bioweapons (co-founder and curator, so very much a team effort): www.bioweapontruth.com

China-Tech's History to the Present: https://radiosinoland.com/2018/03/20/china-tech-invention-innovation-technology-research-and-development-past-present-future-5000-years-of-progress-a-china-rising-radio-sinoland-living-document/

China Tech News Flash!: https://www.chinatechnewsflash.com/

Covid (with help from China Writers' Group/CWG): https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/07/its-all-here-the-china-rising-radio-sinoland-covid-19-chemical-and-bioweapon-file-film-and-tape-library/

Election Fraud: https://radiosinoland.com/2020/11/20/us-election-fraud-living-library-your-vaccine-against-the-big-lie-propaganda-machine-blpm-is-right-here-china-rising-radio-sinoland-201120/

Huawei: https://radiosinoland.com/2021/02/20/huawei-online-resource-collection-by-china-rising-radio-sinoland-and-china-tech-news-flash-%e5%8d%8e%e4%b8%ba%e5%9c%a8%e7%ba%bf%e8%b5%84%e6%ba%90%e6%94%b6%e9%9b%86%e3%80%82-%e5%b4%9b%e8%b5%b7/

Interviews: https://radiosinoland.com/2019/02/22/interview-catalogue-for-china-rising-radio-sinoland-and-jeff-j-brown/

JB West and JB East Present: See You in The Hague!: https://radiosinoland.com/2023/06/05/jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-our-complete-show-library-continually-updated/

Judaism: https://radiosinoland.com/2025/01/23/judaism/

Mao Zedong (with help from CWG): https://radiosinoland.com/2024/01/03/the-mao-encyclopedia-for-dummies-updated-and-its-all-here-books-articles-movies-visuals-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240103/

Tiananmen Square Protests (with help from CWG): https://radiosinoland.com/2025/06/04/100s-of-1000s-of-people-including-researchers-journalists-and-authors-have-accessed-this-largest-single-source-covering-the-tiananmen-square-protests-join-the-club-new-entries-for-2025-radio-sin/

 

Taiwan Province: https://radiosinoland.com/2025/02/02/jeff-j-browns-taiwan-province-library-years-of-articles-podcasts-interviews-and-tv-shows-100000s-of-visitors-are-accessing-these-works-time-to-get-smart-china-rising-radio-sinoland-250202/

Keywords
burkina fasopeter koenigthomas sankara
