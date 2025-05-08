MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head in Virtual Stupidity (1995, PC)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head in Virtual Stupidity is a point-and-click adventure developed and published by Viacom New Media. It was also released for Playstation.
There is not much of a story. During science class, Beavis and Butt-Head see Todd having a dispute with someone. They decided they want to escape class and become member's of Todd's gang.
The game uses a similar interface as Full Throttle. You control both Beavis and Butt-Head at the same time. Whenever you do something, the game will pick the character who does the action automatically. During conversations, you can choose if Beavis or Butt-Head does the talking, except on special topics.