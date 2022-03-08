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LAW OF CAUSE AND EFFECT – ASPECTS (Hay Fever and Cats Allergy Example)
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30 views • March 08, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/sus67vhuNgA
20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P1
Cut:
10m27s - 22m10s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“EVERY SINGLE EFFECT OF EVERY SINGLE THING THAT HAPPENS IN YOUR LIFE AT EVERY SINGLE MOMENT, WHETHER YOU ARE IN A SPIRIT WORLD OR ON EARTH, YOUR SOUL CONTROL THAT.”
“IF I ATTEMPT TO FIX THE EFFECT, I WILL AUTOMATICALLY BE CREATING ANOTHER EFFECT. BUT IF I ADDRESS THE CAUSE, ALL EFFECTS RELATED THAT CAUSE WILL AUTOMATICALLY CHANGE.”
https://youtu.be/sus67vhuNgA
20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P1
Cut:
10m27s - 22m10s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“EVERY SINGLE EFFECT OF EVERY SINGLE THING THAT HAPPENS IN YOUR LIFE AT EVERY SINGLE MOMENT, WHETHER YOU ARE IN A SPIRIT WORLD OR ON EARTH, YOUR SOUL CONTROL THAT.”
“IF I ATTEMPT TO FIX THE EFFECT, I WILL AUTOMATICALLY BE CREATING ANOTHER EFFECT. BUT IF I ADDRESS THE CAUSE, ALL EFFECTS RELATED THAT CAUSE WILL AUTOMATICALLY CHANGE.”
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