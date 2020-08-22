Lockdown protest in Dublin, Aug 22 2020. Prof. Dolores Cahill speech.

Facts not fear. Words and action. HCQ + zinc for the at risk. We need more research to show if HCQ alone works on people who have a decent level of zinc in their system, but it would be logical to assume this might be the case. Irish people for instance tend to be higher in zinc than Americans. I had been doing some supplementing of zinc (I'm not at high risk) and my chelation doc said I don’t need to because before I began supplementing zinc my levels from the laboratory showed my zinc levels were well up there. Doc said my levels were high, but said this was nothing to be concerned about, just that I don’t need to be supplementing zinc. Your milage may vary. I discovered my levels after return of the results from my DMSA urine challenge test.



More research may be needed to fine tune these protocols on a per country, per person basis. Some doctors recommend antibiotics as part of the protocol, some don’t.



You might also eat healthy, and get fresh air, plenty of sun and some exercise. Pro tip: don't use factor sun protection as the stuff causes cancer, instead cover up when you have enough sun—do what every animal on earth does.



Eat foods that will give you vitamin C too such as red bell peppers, which contain 3X the vitamin C of an orange (I have a half one every day), and supplement some vitamins, if you feel the need to do so. Follow your body, everyone’s going to be a bit different.



Personally I have a one-orange organic smoothie every morning, with one organic orange, one organic carrot, some water to thin it out and a teaspoon of organic seed mixture that I make myself in my trusty old Krups 75 coffee grinder (I don’t drink coffee), and half teaspoon of organic turmeric + black pepper mix which is cheap to buy if you find the right health store. I will be soon be adding some nigella sativa seeds to the seed mix whenever I get round to locating a local supplier for this. I try to avoid relying on Jeff Bezos for everything as Amazon are destroying local retail businesses.



Organic eggs are great too as they contain many nutrients and vitamins which can be immensely beneficial, including folic acid, three varieties of vitamin B, vitamin A, vitamin D, selenium, phosphorus, protein, important fatty acids, important cholesterol (yes, you read that correctly) and zinc and calcium. Some people recommend supplementing vitamin D3, K2 (menaquinone-7) and magnesium. As a rule from food and sun is surely best, but you know your own situation.



Investigate the ketogenic diet and high fat low carb diets, if you wish to. Many hundreds of hours of videos on YouTube on this subject and many books on the benefits of fat in your diet such as Big Fat Surprise. If you wish to a see a movie related to the keto diet you could if you like see an interesting film I watched recently about healing from epilepsy: First Do No Harm (1997) with Meryl Streep. There are other films and stuff about keto related to reversing type II diabetes and other ailments.



Do your research, Big Pharma, politicians, your government and “public health” are not going to save you. Only you know best what you need and only you can do the research and take action.



MayTheForthBeWithYou