Independents Drift as MAGA Priorities Shift

Independents disillusioned, inflation biting, and MAGA accused of mission drift—yet credit given for border moves and avoiding new wars. The debate heats up over influence, media power, and America’s future. Is it “lesser of evils” or a wake-up call?
