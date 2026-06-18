Jackson Lahmeyer Drops Out Of OK Congressional Race | NEW INFORMATION ON SEX SCANDAL REVEALED

Resistance Chicks & Tracie Chapman have inside information about the newest revelations that tanked Jackson Lahmeyer's Oklahoma Congressional Race. Jackson Lahmeyer, the Trump-endorsed pastor and founder of Pastors for Trump, suspended his campaign for Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District on June 17, 2026, shortly after President Trump withdrew his endorsement and backed challenger Mark Tedford. Lahmeyer had previously claimed that his affair was merely emotional, then slightly physical, including messages about kissing. It turns out the pastor took sexual advantage of a woman coming out of an abusive relationship as he reached out to "counsel" her. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/jackson-lahmeyer-drops-out-of-ok-congressional-race/

The Calendars are HERE! Order YOUR Homesteader's Almanac TODAY!!!!

The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com









Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%