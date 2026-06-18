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Jackson Lahmeyer Drops Out Of OK Congressional Race | NEW INFORMATION ON SEX SCANDAL REVEALED
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Resistance Chicks & Tracie Chapman have inside information about the newest revelations that tanked Jackson Lahmeyer's Oklahoma Congressional Race. Jackson Lahmeyer, the Trump-endorsed pastor and founder of Pastors for Trump, suspended his campaign for Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District on June 17, 2026, shortly after President Trump withdrew his endorsement and backed challenger Mark Tedford. Lahmeyer had previously claimed that his affair was merely emotional, then slightly physical, including messages about kissing. It turns out the pastor took sexual advantage of a woman coming out of an abusive relationship as he reached out to "counsel" her. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/jackson-lahmeyer-drops-out-of-ok-congressional-race/

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