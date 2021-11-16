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Drop The Truth Bombs in All The MSM
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70 views • November 16, 2021
Drop this truth bomb in all msm climatechange groups,
No pollution,,water can power everything,
Free to run on God's water,
Shame they did not allow you to have it,no money for them,
Remember god gave you water for free,
This is all you need to know,,,,boommmm
No pollution,,water can power everything,
Free to run on God's water,
Shame they did not allow you to have it,no money for them,
Remember god gave you water for free,
This is all you need to know,,,,boommmm
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